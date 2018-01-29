A 52-year-old factory worker was killed after his head was caught in a paper grinding machine in Simpang Ampat, a town in the Malaysian state of Penang on Sunday. Reports said that the incident took place when Tan Hong Seng was repairing the machine.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Shafee Abdul Samad said the worker was fixing the machine with his colleagues when the accident took place at about 4.15 am. "The victim was believed to be removing a steel plate of the faulty machine before it started to run automatically. Subsequently, the man's head was caught inside the machine," he told Bernama.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene due to serious head injuries," Shafee added.

According to Shafee, it took 30 mins for the fire and rescue department personnel to remove the victim's head from the machine.

Shafee said that the body was taken to the Sungai Bakap Hospital for a postmortem.

However, this is not the first time when such incidents happened in Malaysia. Last year in Novmeber, a Filipino factory worker died after his head was caught in a casting machine at a factory in the Bukit Minyak Industrial area. The 35-year-old victim died on the spot.

In January 2018, a Bangladeshi construction site worker, who was in his 20s, was buried under tonnes of construction scaffolding, wet cement, and metal reinforcement beams at a Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) substation located next to the Cochrane Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station.