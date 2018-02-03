After an investigation into the case of two men falling ill after drinking instant coffee, Malaysian police concluded that the premix coffee was spiked. The case is being probed under Section 272 of the Penal Code for adulteration of food or drinks intended for sale.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Anuar Omar said that lab studies of the samples those men consumed revealed there were differences in weight, mixture and packaging when compared to original samples. "They suspect that a type of drug, which has yet to be identified, was added to the premix coffee," said Omar, according to reports.

It was also reported that a green substance was mixed in the sample and increased the weight by 10g than the original weight of 40g. It was also revealed that tearing was there at the bottom, which proofs that the sachets were opened and resealed again.

However, police are not being able to identify the drug.

These two men were taken to the Penang Hospital emergency ward when they fainted after drinking instant coffee in Malaysia. However, the two friends, who were admitted to the medical ward on January 27, are reported to be in stable condition at present.

State Health Department director Dr. Wan Mansor Hamzah said that the two patients started feeling weak and lethargic after consuming the drink. "Both patients claimed they drank instant coffee before showing the symptoms which warranted them to seek immediate medical treatment," Dr. Hamzah told Malaysian Digest.

Meanwhile, two other people, who were colleagues, drank the same coffee at work. According to the message, the four patients displayed sympathomimetic toxidromes that include very high blood pressure, tachycardia, dilated pupils, sweating, and restlessness.