An Indonesian fisherman found a body of a baby girl stuffed in a backpack by the lakeside in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia on Thursday, Bernama reported.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Mohd Zani Che Din said that the body was wrapped in a plastic bag in the black backpack. It was left on the grass by the lake in Section 6, Kota Damansara.

At about 5 am, the angler found the backpack and opened it. When he found the girl's body, he immediately contacted one of his friends. The police chief said that his friend rushed at the scene and informed the police.

According to Zani, post-mortem would determine the cause of death.