Archeologists in Malaysia have discovered ancient cannons at Fort Cornwallis in Penang during an excavation on Feb 19. The twin cannons which were seen buried 1.2 meters under the earth's surface are more than 2.2 meters in length, and they are expected to be more than 200 years old.

This is not the first time that ancient remnants are discovered from the area. Last year, researchers have discovered cannonballs at the first, and this new finding came on heels of the previous discovery.

Experts believe that these cannonballs and cannons were from the period of King George III (25 October 1760 – 29 January 1820). Both the cannons carried the insignia 'GR' which means Georgius Rex, the Latin for King George.

Earlier, archeologists believed that this fort was a very peaceful place, and there were no wars fought here. But with this finding of cannons and cannonballs, experts are getting compelled to take another look at the history of this fort.

"One of the interpretations was that the fort was not involved in any war. However, with the discovery of the cannons and cannonballs at the end of last year, we might have to take another look at the fort's history. The diameter is about 10cm. It is quite big, and it must be for war," said Datuk Dr Mokhtar Saidin, Penang Chief archeologist, The Star reports.

Datuk Dr Mokhtar Saidin added that the top part of the cannon is made up of copper, and the inner part could be iron. He added that the archeology team will conserve the artifacts and will do a detailed study. The security in and around the Cornwallis Fort will be heightened in the coming days.

"The state government, in collaboration with George Town Conservation and Development Corporation, is working at rebuilding the moat that used to surround Fort Cornwallis. We want to bring the fort back to its original state, complete with a water-filled moat," Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.