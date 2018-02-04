After a successful release in the United Arab Emirates, Superstar Mammootty's "Street Lights" is set to release in North America and Singapore on Friday.

Distributed by Zee Studios International, "Street Lights" is a bilingual entertainment thriller, simultaneously shot in Tamil and Malayalam, produced by Mammootty under his banner Playhouse Motion Pictures.

The film released in India and the UAE on January 26 and has received a remarkable response already. Now, Zee Studios International is all set to take "Street Lights" to North America and Singapore, read a statement.

"It is a common misconception that only Hindi language films grab eyeballs. India produces approximately 2,000 films a year on an average, of which Hindi language Bollywood accounts for around 350.

"Indian language films have become a big business in many places across the United States and in Singapore. Change in movie-going trends among viewers of Indian-made films is what has made this shift," said Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition).

"Street Lights" is a series of incidents taking place over a period of time, stitched together in the end. The essence of the film lies in each character, cleverly tied to the protagonist.

"'Street Lights' has received an overwhelming response in UAE as well as India and we are very optimistic about bringing the film to varied audiences across the globe. With the film's strong narrative and exceptional performances, we are expecting a great response from newer markets as well," added Chopra.