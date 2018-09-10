A new survey has found that slightly more than half of the population, more specifically 55 per of the Singaporeans still supports Section 377A of the Penal Code that criminalises sexual behaviour between consenting adult males, even in private.

This survey was done by an independent market research company called Ipsos Public Affairs. They conducted this four-day-long survey between the end of the July and to early August 2018 to understand the social attitude towards the same-sex relationship.

A total of 750 citizens and permanent residents of the country aged between 15 and 65 participated in the study. The study stated that while more than half of the population, 55 percent indicated that they support the legislation, 12 percent of the Singaporeans said they opposed it. In this case, compared to female participants, male candidates supported this law strongly.

The other section of this study showed that while Singaporeans aged between 15 and 24 more likely to oppose the 377A legislation, people aged between 55 and 65 showed their support towards this law.

While Singaporeans were asked to agree or disagree with a statement, "I believe that Singaporeans should be able to participate in same-sex relationships", 28 percent of the participants supported it but, 38 percent did not.

Yahoo has conducted another online poll, which includes a question, "Should Singapore keep Section 377A?" Among those four options, while 59 percent said yes, 32 percent said they want a change. Rest seven percent voted for 'I don't care' and two percent of the voters said 'I have another option.'

However, as per another similar survey, which was done in 2014 by the Institute of Policy Studies that included 4000 Singaporean residents, the residents of this country are largely conservative, as 78.2 per cent of respondents said that same-sex relationships were wrong and 72.9 per cent were against of gay marriage.

But, after conducting the recent survey the Ipsos associate research director Robert McPhedran said this study indicates that "the normative values of Singaporeans with respect to LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) issues are gradually shifting."

In further addition, he said, "As has occurred in other countries globally, increased dialogue regarding same-sex relationships has contributed to higher acceptance among Singaporeans. This is particularly the case for the younger generation. Nonetheless, as PM Lee has previously noted, a social consensus remains far from being reached."