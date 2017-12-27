Looks like hard times are continuing for tvN's new fantasy drama, Hwayugi. Local Korean media has reported a major accident on the sets of the drama. According to the reports, a staff member fell from more than three meters while fixing the chandeliers for the shoot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in an unconscious stage.

Reports further added that the man suffered a broken spine and pelvic bone during the fall. He is said to have regained consciousness, however, due to the injuries doctors have said that the staff might suffer partial paralysis as an aftermath.

"We producers have realised the seriousness of the situation and have been discussing the treatment process with the patients' family. We will pay keen attention to prevent further accidents on the drama set," an official statement from tvN stated (as translated by Korea Herald).

This is not the first time Hwayugi is undergoing hurdles. Though the first episode of the drama received thumbing attention, the second episode suffered a major broadcast errors with visible wires during the stunt scenes, Viewers also witnessed the green board background instead of the edited ones.

Immediately, tvN replaced the drama with ads, promos of upcoming shows and directors cut videos. After more than 10 minutes, the broadcast resumed but the bloopers continued. Finally, the channel abruptly stopped the program with an apology card. The channel also issued apology note for the error and the finished second episode was aired on Christmas Day without advertisements for uninterrupted broadcast.

However, the trouble didn't end there! The channel issued another apology note as they will be pushing the fourth episode by a week. The episode that was scheduled to air on December 31 will now be aired on January 6 at 9 p.m. KST. However, the third episode will be aired as per schedule (December 30). The reason is due to the extensive computer graphics works which are taking more time than expected. Since the fantasy-thriller involves a lot of monsters and exorcisms, the CG team requires more time to complete the scenes with perfection.