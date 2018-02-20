It's time for Chinese New Year 2018 and people across the globe from the Chinese community welcomed the Year of the Dog and bid good-bye to the Year of the Rooster with traditional dragon dance, lion dance and countless firecrackers. Many welcomed the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year, by lighting incense sticks and praying at temples to wish for an auspicious beginning.
Over the next two weeks, millions are expected to attend the festival across the world. In this festival, the colour red is considered to be very essential in this celebration as it is said to scare off the mythical monster Nian. They clean their houses and decorate them with beautiful lights and lanterns. People also visit their friends and relatives to enjoy the New Year together. Children are traditionally given red envelopes with money inside which they sleep with under their pillows.
It is said to bring good fortune and happiness in their lives. In this gallery,
IBT Singapore has compiled a series of all the colourful festivities in different parts of the world.
A child celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog in Manhattan's Chinatown in New York, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
ChinaDancers from China's Hainan perform during a parade to celebrate the Year of the Dog in Hong Kong, China February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Dog at the Flushing Lunar New Year Parade in Queens, New York, U.S., February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Members of the Chinese community celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Dog with a colourful parade, complete with dragon dances and traditional costumes in Usera district in Madrid, Spain February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Folk artists perform a lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, at Taierzhuang Ancient Town scenic area in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China February 10, 2018.
Dragon dancers march in the Flushing Lunar New Year Parade in Queens, New York, US, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Performers dressed in traditional lion and dragon costumes take part in the Chinese New Year parade through central London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A man and his daughter watch a light show to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Happy Valley in Beijing, China February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A performer sprays molten iron against a wall to create sparks during a traditional performance to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China February 17, 2018. Picture take
Spectators watch performers dressed in traditional lion and dragon costumes take part in the Chinese New Year parade in front of the National Portrait Gallery in central London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People dressed in traditional Korean clothes play a game as they celebrate Lunar New Year among ice sculptures in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 16, 2018
A professional diver wears an underwater Prosperity God costume, while swimming inside an aquarium, as part of their show celebrating Chinese New Year at Manila Ocean Park
A man wearing a dog mask visits Confucian Temple as a celebration for Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China February 17, 2018.
Performers dressed in traditional lion and dragon costumes take part in the Chinese New Year parade through central London, Britain, February 18, 2018.
A performer wears a costume during Spring Festival celebrations marking Chinese New Year in Badachu park in Beijing, China, February 17, 2018.
Performers wear costumes during Spring Festival celebrations marking Chinese New Year in Badachu park in Beijing, China, February 17, 2018.
Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during a traditional performance to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Happy Valley in Beijing, China February 18, 2018.
A man uses a smart phone at a Buddhist temple in Badachu park during Spring Festival celebrations marking Chinese New Year in Beijing, China, February 17, 2018.
A woman reads ribbons at a wishing tree in Badachu park during Spring Festival celebrations marking Chinese New Year in Beijing, China, February 17, 2018.
