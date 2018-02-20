It's time for Chinese New Year 2018 and people across the globe from the Chinese community welcomed the Year of the Dog and bid good-bye to the Year of the Rooster with traditional dragon dance, lion dance and countless firecrackers. Many welcomed the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year, by lighting incense sticks and praying at temples to wish for an auspicious beginning.

Over the next two weeks, millions are expected to attend the festival across the world. In this festival, the colour red is considered to be very essential in this celebration as it is said to scare off the mythical monster Nian. They clean their houses and decorate them with beautiful lights and lanterns. People also visit their friends and relatives to enjoy the New Year together. Children are traditionally given red envelopes with money inside which they sleep with under their pillows.

It is said to bring good fortune and happiness in their lives. In this gallery, IBT Singapore has compiled a series of all the colourful festivities in different parts of the world.