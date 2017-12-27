"Love in the Moonlight" couple Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung is all set to reunite again! Before you get to any conclusion, this time the couple will be joining hands to host the upcoming KBS Drama Awards. The lead pair is likely to recreate their sizzling chemistry on stage. Fans of #boyoocouple (as they are fondly known) are truly on cloud nine after the organisers confirmed the hosts of the show.

"Love in the Moonlight" was a coming-of-age story and youth romance set during 19th-century Joseon Dynasty based on the novel Moonlight Drawn by Clouds. Many other celebrities and idols have already confirmed their participation at the event. Kim So Hyun, Yoon Doo Joon, Chae Soo Bin, Namgoong Min, Song Joong Ki (presenter), Song Hye Kyo, and many other stars are expected to make their appearance.

Among the nominees, all eyes are on the Best Couple Award. Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way, Son Ho Jun and Jang Nara for Go Back Couple, Park Shi Hoo and Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life and Namgoong Min and Junho for Chief Kim are the contenders. The drama also has various categories including mini-series, mid-length series, full-length series, and daily series, and weekend dramas.

The KBS Drama Awards 2017will take place at KBS Hall on December 31 at 9:15 p.m. KST.

Let us know your favourite KBS drama in 2017 in the comments below!