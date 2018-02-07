Malaysian police said that a woman was stabbed to death inside her car as she refused to marry the man who attacked her. The police has remanded the suspect for a week pending investigations.

Mohd Zani Che Din, Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm said that it is clearly a case of love failure. The attacker could not accept the rejection from the victim, who has been identified as named D. Tharani, and stabbed her in the neck.

Mohd Zani also added that the 37-year-old deceased had no interest in the suspect. She wanted to marry another person.

Police revealed that the culprit, who is also 37-year-old, worked in the same building where the victim worked as an employee in a condominium in the area.

According to an eyewitness, the attacker was wearing a black uniform, with a name tag during the incident.

On Monday, at around 3 pm the suspect drove to the Damansara police station and confessed his criminal act. According to reports, when the culprit reached the police station, the victim's body was still in the front seat. Investigations revealed that before the incident took place, both the victim and the suspect were sitting inside the car.

The vehicle was parked near a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, the suspect allegedly stabbed her to death at around 1:30 pm. The police have recovered a sharp object inside the car.

As mentioned in the police report, the victim had a relationship with the attacker for almost two years. However, Tharani's relatives have claimed that they never heard about the suspect and have no idea about her recent partner, whom she wanted to marry.