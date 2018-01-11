A man has been arrested for jumping a perimeter fence and trying to take a shortcut through a restricted area at Miami International Airport, Florida on Monday. However, the man claimed that he got lost while applying for a job.

WSVN-TVreported that Miami-Dade police received a call about a man dressed in red wandering around on one of the runways. The authorities said that the man, who wasn't immediately named, was apparently trying to take a shortcut through a tarmac just before 4 pm.

According to Miami Herald, the man started running down Runway 9 at Miami International when someone spotted him on the runway and notified police. The police took him into custody and he was investigated. Daily Mail reported that he will face an undisclosed amount of charges for jetting across the tarmac.

A few months back, another similar incident was reported when an MIA visitor, Jason Brad Pearce had trespassed onto the airport's runway after driving his truck through a locked gate. Miami Herald reported that 34-year-old Pearce was found hiding in a crawl space in an electrical room at the airport. Later, the police shot him for swinging from a ceiling pipe and lunging at the officers.

He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at the Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Pearce was charged with offences that included trespassing into an airport restricted zone, battery on a police officer, and depriving an officer of his weapon.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old girl from Negeri Sembilan in Malaysia fainted and died while she was on a job hunting spree at a mall on Sunday, Jan 7. Amiratul Hakimah Ismail was looking for a job at the Kiara Square mall in Bahau when she lost her consciousness.

This series of job hunting cases has raised a number of questions about how desperate people are getting to be hired. But who is to be blamed for this? Unemployment is a major issue faced by first and second world countries alike. It is feeding on social stability and a person's sanity, making individuals desperate to get jobs and support their families.