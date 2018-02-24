A National Severe Weather Warning has been issued by Britain's Met Office, saying snow showers are expected to hit London and southeast Britain as well as eastern Britain from Monday (February 26).

Conditions over the weekend and into the early part of next week will become increasingly cold, possibly exceptionally cold, the Met Office on Friday said some locations will be hit with up to 10 cm of snow on Monday and Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

In a statement, the Met Office said: "The very cold conditions, which are likely to be the coldest spell of weather for several years, are likely to remain in place for the remainder of next week."

The cold easterly wind will persist bringing a significant wind chill which will make it feel several degrees colder than thermometers indicate, the Met added.

Even without the wind chill, some locations will not witness temperatures above 0 degree Celsius by day, with night-time temperatures ranging down to minus 8 degrees Celsius quite widely.

Next Thursday, is the first day of meteorological spring, but the high pressure over Scandinavia bringing the cold easterly flow is expected to remain in place for several days and there are signs that the cold spell in the UK is likely to last well into next week and perhaps into the following week. (IANS)