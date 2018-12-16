Liverpool will take on Manchester United in one of the biggest grudge matches in the Premier League on Sunday, December 16 at Anfield.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The match between the Merseyside and Manchester sides will start at 4 pm local time and 12 am SGT.

Liverpool vs Manchester United preview

Although this is not a regional rivalry, the inter-city rivalry was born out of the proximity of the two major cities that they represent, their historic, economic and industrial clashes.

The enmity was fuelled, over the years, by the two teams' significant periods of domestic footballing dominance and European success coupled their popularity at home and abroad, as two of the biggest-earning and widely supported football clubs in the world.

After two decades of Manchester United dominance, Liverpool will walk into this game as the firm favourites as Jurgen Klopp's men sit on top of the league table.

Jose Mourinho's side, on the other hand, has been in turmoil and are going to be fighting for a place in the top four at best. The manager has reportedly fallen out with his star signing Paul Pogba and that might mean that the World Cup winner does not start at Anfield.

United has not been helped by injuries either as Victor Lindelof and Alexis Sanchez continue to be sidelined while Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial are doubtful for Sunday's clash. Liverpool will also be without a couple of defenders as Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are injured along with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mourinho, on his part, will take confidence that under his reign, United has not lost to Liverpool and the last time the two sides met, Ashely Young completely negated Mo Salah's threat as United came out 2-1 winners.

Probable XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; James Milner, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah

Manchester United: David De Gea; Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Global TV listings: