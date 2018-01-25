Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has reportedly informed the Reds that he wants to quit Anfield and complete a switch to Sevilla in the January transfer window.

The England international has seen his first team appearances team appearances being limited since Jurgen Klopp arrived at the Merseyside club. The player also struggled with multiple injuries during this period.

According to the Mirror, Sturridge is a transfer target for Sevilla and Inter Milan. The Reds have already rejected a loan approach from the Spanish outfit. Liverpool will only consider doing business with the La Liga side if they include an option to sign him on a permanent transfer in the summer.

Inter are ready to meet the Premier League club's demands before completing the transfer. Liverpool are determined to cash in a fee of around £25m ($35.5m) by allowing their striker leave the club this month.

The Reds are ready to write in a loan period if there is assurance that Sturridge will be signed on a permanent deal after the temporary deal expires. The report claims the former Manchester City and Chelsea striker is keen on making a switch to Sevilla in the mid-season transfer window.