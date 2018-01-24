Liverpool are reportedly not interested in making an approach in signing Gremio forward Luan in the January transfer window.

A report from Yahoo Sport suggested the Merseyside club have entered discussions with the Brazilian outfit as they look to bring the 24-year-old to Anfield. He played a key role in Gremio's 2017 Copa Libertadores success, scoring eight goals from 12 appearances.

Luan, who has a €18m (£15.7m, $22.2m) release clause in his contract, has been attracting interest from top clubs in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side were believed to be one of the clubs looking at the option of bringing the South American star to Anfield this month.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have denied those claims as they are not interested in securing Luan's services in the ongoing transfer window. They report claims the rumour linking Luan to Liverpool have emerged as Daniel Sturridge is edging closer towards an exit in January.

Inter Milan and Sevilla are both interested in signing the England international on a six-month loan deal. Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool midfielderJamie Redknapp believes Sturridge would be a great signing for the Spanish outfit or the Serie A side.