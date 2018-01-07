Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that it had agreed a $192.5 million deal to sell Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

In a statement issued from Anfield Stadium, Liverpool confirmed that Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms.

"The player now has permission to conclude the transfer immediately."

Liverpool is expected to receive $142.5 million up front, setting a new British record, with the rest of the fee in realistic add-ons.

The final deal will be eclipsed only by the $271 million Paris Saint Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar last summer and the $223 million Kylian Mbappe will cost PSG at the end of his initial loan spell from Monaco.

Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter Milan for $11.6 million in January 2013.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: "It is with great reluctance that we -- as a team and club -- prepare to say farewell to a good friend, a wonderful person and a fantastic player in Philippe Coutinho.

"I can tell the Liverpool supporters that we, as a club, have done everything within our means to convince Philippe that remaining part of LFC was as attractive as moving to Spain, but he is 100 percent certain his future -- and that of his family -- belongs at Barcelona. It is his dream and I am now convinced there is nothing left at our disposal to change his mind."

"Players will come and players will go, that is football, but as a club, we are big enough and strong enough to continue with our aggressive progression on the pitch, even when we lose an important player. We have never been in a better position in recent times, as a club, to react in the right way. We will use our size and strength to absorb moments like this and still move forward."