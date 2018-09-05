The age-old question about the best footballer in the world -- Ronaldo or Messi -- will probably not have an end result, as the two break record after record, eclipsing each other and pushing themselves to the limits.

However, with Ronaldo making a switch to the Italian giants, Juventus, the Spanish league and Real Madrid are now worse off and the Messi-Ronaldo debate will go on forever.

Lionel Messi recently commented on his arch rival's move away from Spain and gave his opinion on how Real Madrid will be affected by Ronaldo's departure.

In an interview with Catalunya Radio, the Argentine ace said, "Obviously they (Madrid) are one of the best teams in the world, they have great players and squad but yes the departure of Cristiano from the squad makes them less strong."

Messi also said that he was surprised by Ronaldo's decision to leave Real Madrid and even more amazed by his move to Juventus, with several clubs interested in his signature.

"It makes Juventus a clear favourite to win the Champions League due to the squad they had before and now with him on top. I was surprised by his decision, I did not think he would go from Madrid nor that he would go to Juventus. There were so many teams and I heard less about Juve but it is a very good team."

Barcelona are top of La Liga with three wins from three games, while Real Madrid has coped well without Ronaldo and have three wins from three games. In the first three games that Barca have played in the league so far, Messi has got on the scoresheet four times, but Ronaldo has still not got off the mark at Juventus.

Post the international break, Messi and co. will travel to Real Sociedad on September 15, while Juventus and Ronaldo play Sassuolo a day later before the 2018-19 Champions League season kicks off.