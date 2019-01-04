Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan recently shared an old nude picture of herself and has made every head turned in her direction. The famous American actress shared an old picture of herself which was clicked for a 2011 issue of Playboy magazine.

In the throwback Instagram picture, the 32-year-old Lindsay Lohan is wearing only heels and nothing else as she is resting on a lip-shaped couch on her both hands and knees.

As per an earlier report by CNN, Lindsay Lohan's nude photo for Playboy reportedly broke all the sales records in the United States. Lohan was 25 years old at the time of her Playboy stint and was reportedly paid close to $1 million to pose for the photos that looked similar to the nude photograph of Marilyn Monroe.

At the same time, Lindsay Lohan's rep Steve Honig also stated that Lohan's "pictorial is absolutely fantastic and very tasteful, and will be accompanied by an interview that will let readers see another side of [Lindsay]."

Upon release, as mentioned above, Lindsay Lohan's Playboy magazine cover broke all the records. Apart from her nude pictures, fans of Lohan were interested to know her other side. Lohan stated that posing nude for Playboy magazine gave her confidence and "was an important thing for me as a woman," via PageSix.

"I think Marilyn Monroe once said that," Lohan continued. "I certainly agree with her ... Knowing yourself and your body is so important because it gives you confidence, and in life, women need confidence. It's a very male-dominated world to begin with, so knowing yourself and being comfortable with your body is an important thing for me as a woman. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but this is mine."

Meanwhile, in the professional endeavors, Lindsay Lohan was last seen as Tara in 2013 release, The Canyons. In the coming months, she is all set to star as Patricia in the upcoming supernatural movie, The Shadow Within. Apart from this, she will also feature in Sick Note — a British black comedy series. In the show, Lohan will join Nick Frost and Rupert Grint as Katerina West.