The LibreELEC 8.2.2 update has officially been rolled out for Kodi 17.6 Krypton. The latest update is a minor maintenance release that comes with various bug fixes.

All Kodi users on Linux can take advantage of the performance update that comes along with LibreELEC 8.2.2 Kodi 17.6 Krypton. The last update of the app for Linux was rolled out over a month ago, so it is highly recommended for users to get this update as soon as possible.

Also read: 4 best working Kodi add-ons in 2017

Since LibreELEC 8.2.1, a host of issues has persisted which the team behind it has been trying to patch. LibreELEC 8.2.2 primarily fixes an ffmpeg issue that affects the movie streaming experience of Kodi users on Linux. On top of that is the support for the second generation of RF remote.

Read the official release notes below for this update:

"LibreELEC 8.2.2 is a minor maintenance release to resolve an ffmpeg issue that allows the legions of 3D movie fans (both of you) to watch them again. It also fixes an issue with the WeTek Core after recent WeOS updates have been installed, adds support for the 2nd generation of RF remote from OSMC, and disables the flashing blue 'activity' LED on the Odroid C2 that most users find annoying."

Also read: Install Kodi on Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick properly

The LibreELEC team has also acknowledged that the new release contains "no package bumps or driver or kernel changes are included because at this late stage of the release cycle we have no desire to go fix things that might add new bugs".

In the meantime, 2017 is inching closer to its end and that means one thing for Kodi users around the world: the forthcoming release of Kodi 18 Leia. It was previously reported that the Kodi team has already been working on it in the lab as Kodi 17.6 will be the last update. For Krypton.

Check the LibreELEC 8.2.2 Kodi 17.6 Krpyton update here.