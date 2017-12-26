Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K can now officially download LiberTV 1.1, or LiberTV11, the first official public tvOS 11 jailbreak.

Created by Jonathan Levin based on Ian Beer's exploit, LiberTV 1.1 supports tvOS 11 up to tvOS 11.1 on Apple's latest generation of boxes. The jailbreak comes with complimentary SSH access, and it can run any self-signed binary as it offers full root access to the box.

To install LiberTV 1.1, you can download the IPA for here and sideload it on your device. You can have it signed by a free or paid Apple ID developer account and have it sideloaded by using either Cydia Impactor or Xcode.

Sideload LiberTV 1.1 using Xcode

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to sideload LiberTV 1.1 on your Apple TV through Xcode 7:

Step 1: Download Xcode 9 here. You will be asked to log in so make sure you have your Apple ID and password with you.

Step 2: Download the Objective-C or Swift source code of the app that you want to sideload and then launch it.

Step 3: Connect your iOS device using a USB cable.

Step 4: In Xcode, click on the menu bar > Product > Destination. Choose the connected device.

Step 5: In Xcode, click on the project name on the left column and add a unique Bundle Identifier from the Identity header.

Step 6: If the "No matching provisioning profile found" message pops up, click on your name in the Team box and then click Fix Issue. Wait for Xcode to sideload LiberTV 1.1 and run it once done.

Sideload LiberTV 1.1 using Cydia Impactor

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to sideload LiberTV 1.1 on your Apple TV through Cydia Impactor:

Step 1: To use the Cydia Impactor tool, download first the preferred version here. Note that DEB files do not work with Cydia Impactor.

Step 2: Connect your iOS device to your Mac or PC using a USB cable. Make sure to have the latest iTunes version.

Step 3: Open the Cydia Impactor executable file.

Step 4: On the drop-down menu, select the connected device.

Step 5: Drag and drop the LiberTV 1.1 IPA file onto the Cydia Impactor window. You will be asked to provide your Apple ID and password of an Apple Developer account. Note that free developer accounts will revoke app access within seven days which means you will have to uninstall and install it again. Paid developer accounts last for a year.

Step 6: When warning pops up, click OK. Wait for Cydia Impactor to sign and validate the IPA file.

Step 7: Once done, go to Settings > General > Profile & Device Management. Select the associated profile and then click Trust. Tap Trust again to confirm.

Enjoy LiberTV 1.1 on your Apple TV 4 or Apple TV 4K!