LiberiOS iOS 11 jailbreak is now available to install, thanks to Jonathan Levin and Ian Beer's exploit. Days after the release, however, some users have been complaining about the "FUD Something Went Awry" issue for missing offsets.

Levin has been immediately alerted to this error where the device and firmware version is supported by LiberiOS but the offsets may not have been added yet or added properly. This is brought by the massive number of people in the community participating in the jailbreak, thus countless of device models and firmware versions have to attend to.

Also read: LiberiOS iOS 11 jailbreak for iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus released

The jailbreak developer has asked the help of the community to look for offsets so he can include them in the upcoming update.

"About them missing offsets for #LiberiOS #jailbreak: It's a really simple fix with only two exported – symbols But I need people to help me," reads Levin's tweet on Wednesday, December 27.

Affected users have to find the offsets and post them here. As for the workaround, you can read the full instructions on how to solve the "FUD Something Went Awry" issue posted on the same page.

Also read: Top 7 Cydia repos and sources perfect for iOS 11 jailbreak

In the meantime, the next LiberiOS update should arrive very soon considering Levin's statement and call for help. For those who have 64-bit iOS devices and are interested to jailbreak their devices, follow this link here.