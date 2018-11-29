Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's bond has grown stronger than ever, it has been revealed. The couple has reportedly become inseparable after reuniting in 2016.

According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, the couple talks about starting their own family, all the time. A source said: "Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together."

"They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed. They refer to each other as husband and wife all the time and their friends laugh," the insider added. "They do talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush."

Meanwhile, Cyrus is set to release a new single called Nothing Breaks Like a Heart on 29 November. The track is produced by Mark Ronson.

The source went on: "Miley was so excited to share a preview of her music. Miley's new sound is something a little more organic. She loved the pop, but she went for a more mature sound and sophistication in her new music."

As for Cyrus and Hemsworth, the couple first met on the sets of their movie The Last Song and got engaged in June 2012 before calling it off in September 2013. Ever since the pair got back together, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to get married.

In May 2017, Cyrus told Billboard that it was essential for her and Hemsworth to fall for each other again. She said, "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognise you anymore.' We had to refill for each other."

Adding on, during an interview with GQ Australia, Hemsworth admitted the two needed some time apart to realize each others value. He said: "At the time we were going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time – we both needed that."