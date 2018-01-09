The Raspberry Rose variant of the LG V30 phone arrived on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The new color option will become available in its home country South Korea and international markets in the coming weeks.

The V30 is currently not the flagship smartphone of LG but is the most recent high-end handset available. The addition of the new variant, on top of the black, silver, blue and purple options, refreshes the handset even only a couple of months away from its first release in 2017.

Also read: Samsung Notebook 7 Spin (2018): Specs, price and release date details

Nothing else is changed or added; the LG V30 Raspberry Rose remains to be a 6-inch phone with a 2,800 x 1,400p display resolution. It runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, which is quite a disappointment considering that recently released high-end smartphones came out with Android 8.0 Oreo.

The rear dual-camera system sports 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel lenses, while the front shooter has a 5-megapixel lens. The camera is capable of shooting videos in 4K resolution.

Internally, the V30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64 and 128 gigabytes of storage which is expandable up to 2 terabytes. The battery is pretty standard at 3,300 mAh. The device also has an IP68 water resistance rating.

In the US, it will be available in retail stores for US$830 and in mobile carriers for US$800 to US$912; it costs AU$1,119 in Australia and £800 in the UK. The V30 will be available first in South Korea after CES wraps up, followed by select countries in Asia and Europe.