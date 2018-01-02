LG Electronics showed off an unexpected preview of what it will be offering at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas, announcing on Sunday an 88-inch 8K OLED TV. The next-generation TV is confirmed to be on display at LG's booth at the event which will run from January 9 to 15.

The stunning 8K resolution (7,680 x 4,320 pixels) is four times than that of 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) and 16 times more than the standard full high definition resolution (1,080 x 1,920 pixels). In a photo LG shared with Engadget, the mammoth appliance appears to be an ultra-thin lightweight TV with full display.

Also read: Saving up for new phone? Check out the most exciting smartphones to watch out for in 2018

LG did not give further details about the 8K TV, such as the model name or pricing. At the moment, there are only a small number of 8K UHD (ultra high definition) TVs available in the market, which means buying one could be pricey.

Although this is the first time LG will introduce an 8K OLED TV, the company first launched in 2016 the first 8K TV with its ColorPrime Plus technology.

Some 8K UHD TVs introduced at previous CES events include Changhong 98-inch 98ZHQ2R 8K Super UHD, Hisense 98-inch ULED 8K TV, Samsung 98-inch SUHD 8K curved TV, Samsung 110-inch 8K 3D LCD TV and Sharp 85-inch 8K LCD TV, which is believed to be the first of its kind.