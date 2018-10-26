Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are getting back together on the feature adaptation of a non-fiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon. The upcoming period drama movie will make the sixth collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese.

As per the latest reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Imperative Entertainment has officially attached Scorsese to direct and DiCaprio to star as the lead in the movie adaptation of the New York Times best-selling book.

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI is the third book by journalist David Grann. The non-fiction book investigates a series of murders of Osage people in Oklahoma in the early 1920s — after several oil deposits were discovered beneath the Osage County homes. As per the records, around 20 people were murdered but as per the American journalist, hundreds more may have been killed because of their indirect ties to oil.

The upcoming movie will be co-produced by Martin Scorsese alongside Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Sikelia Productions' Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and Appian Way Productions. Eric Roth, who previously has written movies like Ali, Munich, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and A Star Is Born, is hired to pen the script.

"When I read David Grann's book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie," Scorsese said. "I'm so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen."

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's previous collaboration have generated widespread acclaims, with four out of five movies receiving the Oscar nominations for Best Picture (Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street). As collaborators, DiCaprio and Scorsese have received a total of eight Oscar nominations.

It would be exciting to see how after Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon in a Time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio will play the lead in Martin Scorsese's movie. As per the reports, the movie will go into production in 2019.