According to reports on local Korean Media, Lee Min Ho and his official fan club Minoz are celebrating the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic festival in the healthiest fashion. It has been reported that the actor and his fans club have made a donation of 1 Ton of rice towards a children welfare organization to celebrate the winter festival.

Min Ho's agency said in a statement that the donated items will be distributed to special children from low-income families. The actor and his fans club have been actively involved in social welfare works since 2014.Incidentally, Min Ho is one of the honorary ambassadors for the winter Olympics.

Min Ho broke the hearts of millions of fans when he announced his military enlistment plans last year. The actor is currently serving as a public service worker in southern Seoul. Due to his health injuries, which he sustained during two car accidents in 2006 and 2011, the actor was asked to serve as a social welfare worker instead of mandatory military service.

Min Ho completed 10 years in the industry in 2017. Well, his popularity needs no introduction as he is rightly called "the Ryan Gosling of Korea." His first break was through popular manga-turned drama Boys Over Flowers in 2009.

He reached the pinnacle through City Hunter in 2011, Heirs in 2013 and Legends of the Blue Sea in 2016. He has a great fan following in China, Japan, US, and many other countries. Apart from that, he has also represented a number of big brands like Korean Air, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Dunkin' Donuts, Romanson watches and Etude House.