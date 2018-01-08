Lee Hyun Woo, another Korean heartthrob has reportedly been enlisted for Korean military and the service will start soon around February 2018.

The 24-year-old actor voluntarily opted to start the service and has postponed all his upcoming projects until his release from the military duty.

On January 7, his agency Content Y confirmed in a statement that read," Lee Hyun Woo requested enlistment as a front-line defense soldier. He will be enlisting in February, but his exact date has not been confirmed yet. He'll continue activities after coming back from the army. We will be telling details to the fans ourselves."

Hyun Woo has also reportedly finished his in-person interview with the Korean Military officials and has decided to put aside all of his work and start his military duty soon unlike other celebrities in Korea. In the past, many stars have postponed their enlistment due to their career and work commitment.

However, Hyun Woo has decided to continue his work and take on more projects only after completing his military duty.

Lee Hyun Woo recently rose to fame through his role in tvN's "The Liar and His Lover". He first started his acting career as a child and has appeared in many films and dramas although he made his breakthrough through his role in "Secretly, Greatly" opposite Kim Soo Hyun in 2013.

Lee Hyun Woo played the role of a music director and starred opposite Red Velvet's Joy in his recent popular K-drama "The Liar and His Lover" where he garnered lots of appraisals from the audience.

Fans are sad as they won't be able to see Hyun Woo on screen for some time but at the same time have wished their oppa a safe service.

Check out fans wishing him on Twitter: