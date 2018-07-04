After four months of dating, on Saturday, July 2 Lee Dong-Wook, the star of Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Korean pop queen Suzy, their management have announced that they broke-up.

During the announcement of the split, the representatives of both artistes sad that the busy schedule of the couple had become the reason behind this decision. As reported by Soompi, the JYP Entertainment said that due to the busy schedule of both the celebrities, it was difficult for them to meet and they naturally ended the relationship.

Reports also stated that currently, the 36-year-old Lee is busy with his new drama titled 'Life' and Suzy, 23, is now preparing for her next big spy drama action called "Vagabond."

Even though the followers and fans of these two celebrities became shocked to know the news, this announcement also triggered debates on Twitter. While some people started to call Suzy a "serial-dater," few followers also labelled her as 'Taylor Swift of South Korea,' as they wanted to slut-shame the Korean star the way people treated American singer Swift for her long list of ex-boyfriends.

On the other hand, a fan tweeted, "It's their life, their decision maybe they didn't find comfort in each other. But they are both my favourite and they will be my favourite. I wish them luck for their future."