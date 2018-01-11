Being alone at home can be dreadful for some. Let alone going on a week or month-long vacation away from home, which can be very stressful and fearsome for security-conscious homeowners. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, a Swiss start-up launched an intelligent Bluetooth speaker to counter every homeowner's nightmare: house being ransacked.

Mitipi manufactured the Kevin, a speaker inspired by the 90s hit TV show Home Alone specially designed to scare off thieves and eavesdropping neighbours. It mimics the lights and noise of the occupants--from that blue light flickering to movie night noises to vacuum cleaning sounds to simulated shadows roaming around the house.

All these and more can be manipulated through a smartphone app which bears a selection of sound presets normally heard at home. Users may enter details about their way of living and the type of area they are in for the intelligent speaker to learn or manually create scenarios.

The Kevin speaker may not be the average Bluetooth speaker. However, it does not work as a standalone device.

Mitipi will launch the Kevin speaker on Kickstarter.com in the next few weeks. It will be available at US$150 for early birds, but the device maker notes price may go up to US$300 once it will go on sale commercially.