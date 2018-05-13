Suspected suicide bombers from an Islamic State-inspired group have allegedly killed at least nine people, including children and injured dozens after conducting an attack on Sunday at three churches in Surabaya, the city Java, Indonesia.

A spokesman of East Java police, Frans Barung Mangera told The Jakarta Post that the attack took place in three Indonesian Churches, Santa Maria Tak Bercela Catholic Church, located at Jl. Ngagel Madya in Gubeng, Pantekosta Pusat Surabaya Church on Jl. Raya Arjuna and Kristen Indonesia Diponegoro Church, situated at Jl. Diponegoro.

He said all the victims were taken to hospital for treatment after rescuing them from the attack location. In addition, Mangera said that even though the security officials are busy with rescuing all the affected residents, there is one particular location where they cannot enter yet.

Indonesia, which is known as the world largest Muslim populated country, was shattered after the social media overflooded by the news of the terror attack, as the graphics contents including photos and videos spread quickly online.

Some television footages have shown that a yard in front of one church releasing thick black smoke, including blazes. East Java Police is still gathering information about the terror attack and as of now none of the terror groups has claimed the responsibility for the incident.

Officials said that two other attempted attacks were also reported in two different churches, which are Santo Jakobus Church, situated at Citraland housing complex in West Surabaya and Gereja Hati Kudus Yesus Church, located on Jl. Polisi Istimewa. As the bomb squad deployed to defuse those devices, those bombs failed to explode. A large blast was heard after the attacks took place and Mangera said that it was a bomb disposal squad, who were securing a retaining device.