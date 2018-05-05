As many as 125 people lost their lives due to unexpected thunderstorm and lightning which hit the Indian states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The highest number of casualties was reported in Uttar Pradesh where 91 people lost their lives, while 35 people died in Rajasthan.

The impact of dust storm has now spread from UP and Rajasthan to other Indian states too. Eight persons died due to storm and lightning in the southern state of Telangana, while six people lost their lives in Uttarakhand. The Indian meteorological department has issued a fresh warning on May 04, about possible thunderstorms accompanied with hailstones and gusty winds for the next 3-4 days.

In the midst of this chaos, a section of conspiracy theorists has started spreading some wild claims online stating that these natural disasters are happening due to the pole shifting of the earth. According to these theorists, rogue planet, Nibiru is already on its way to collide with earth, and it is the reason behind the increased occurrences of natural disasters like sandstorm and lightning.

It should be also noted that similar sandstorms recently dipped countries like Slovakia, Spain, and Siberia. Upon initial analysis, it has been also found that the dust particles carried by this storm have magnetic properties.

David Meade, the main proponent of Nibiru theory strongly believes that Nibiru, the killer planet which is lurking at the edge of our solar system will appear in the skies between May and December 2018. Meade makes it clear that he has analyzed various biblical prophecies before making this conclusion.

According to Meade, after the appearance of Nibiru in the sky, the world will go through a seven-year tribulation period characterized by natural calamities including earthquakes, solar storms, volcanic eruptions and giant tsunamis.

In the meantime, a massive earthquake measuring 6.9 in the Richter scale has been reported in Hawaii on May 05, 2018. The tremor, the largest ever reported since 1975 has increased fear of new volcanic eruptions in Puna's Leilani Estates, and authorities have already taken all the necessary measures to address any emergency situation.