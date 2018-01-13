Over a month before Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is set to launch the Galaxy S9 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, device specifications have been unveiled in a new leak. Details of Samsung's next-generation smartphone appeared online through its reported packaging, revealing a new feature: the Super Slow-mo.

The Galaxy S9 will be sporting a 5-8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display alongside a 12-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter, according to the box leaked through Imgur. The box also mentions a 'Super Slow-mo' feature, seemingly confirming that the South Korean technology firm is using a new camera technology that is capable of producing higher frame rates.

Also read: Saving up for new phone? Check out the most exciting smartphones in 2018

Back in September 2017, IBTimes Singapore reported that Samsung might be using its own camera sensor capable of shooting videos at 1,000 frames per second. The news was first reported by a Chinese publication who claimed the information came from an inside source.

Currently, only Sony Electronics Inc has such technology as used in its Xperia XZ1 phone. If the box is to be believed, the Galaxy S9 should produce stunning clear videos even slowed down to its maximum capability.

While price remains a question as of the moment, words in the rumour mill suggest the new phone will be US$190 more expensive than the Galaxy S8 or around US$900 to US$1,000.

Shipping of the Galaxy S9, alongside the Galaxy S9 Plus, is expected to begin late in March, a month after the MWC event which will start on February 26.

DJ Koh, president of Samsung's mobile business, also confirmed at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that Bixby 2.0 will be integrated into the device.

"Many companies have AI competence, but not many have hardware competence. We started a little later [than others] but we are confident in offering the best experience for consumers," says Koh.