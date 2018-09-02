Apple, the world's most valuable technology company, is slated to announce a new generation of iPhones on September 12 and before it could officially pull wraps off them, a photo of the iPhone X successor has surfaced online sparking off excitement among fans.

Popular tipster Ben Geskin has posted a promotional image of the Apple iPhone XS on Twitter, which looks stunning in the gold metallic coating. The sides look shiny and premium, while the matching space-themed wallpaper makes it more visually appealing.

I believe this variant of the upcoming iPhone XS will be the most sort after model in emerging markets, particularly in India, where people have a propensity for anything that comes in the yellow metal shade.

Apple IPhone XS Series: What We Know So Far

As per the latest reports, Apple is planning to unveil three new mobiles— the iPhone XS (6.5-inch), the iPhone XS (5.8-inch) and the iPhone (6.1-inch LCD).

For Apple, 2018 is an 'S' cycle year. It will keep the same design language as of the original iPhone X(2017) but will incorporate incremental upgrades in terms of internal hardware for the new iPhone XS series.

The upcoming iPhones are expected to house a 7nm class Apple A12 processor, enhanced True Depth front-camera with FaceID capability. They will also be coming with a premium shell having a good blend of metal and glass. Inside, it will be incorporated with improved wireless charging coil for faster charging.

Also, rumour has it that Apple might bring eSIM (embedded) to feature make the new iPhones support dual-SIM capabilities in select markets. But, we are unsure, which of the three models will come with this feature.

The top-end iPhone Xs Plus come with big 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and a bigger battery. On the other hand, iPhone Xs will be the successor of the iPhone X (2017) and will retain with 5.8-inch AMOLED screen size. Both the models will sport a stainless steel frame and glass on top.

The iPhone with LCD is said to the most affordable among the lot, will come with a 6.1-inch screen, aluminium-based shell with glass on top. It will come packed with a 2,600 (or 2700)mAh battery. It is expected to be retailed in multiple colour models similar to the iPhone 5C and is said to cost around $600.

Besides the iPhone XS series, Apple is tipped to showcase a new line of Watch (Series 4) and iPad Pro (2018) with a wider display, faster & powerful processor and big battery capacity.

The company is hosting the Apple Special Event at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST/ 1 am SGT next day) on September 12 at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park.