Leah Remini has been extremely vocal when it comes to the Church of Scientology and Tom Cruise. The former Scientologist recently claimed that she still receive threats from the Church, two years after her documentary on the Church launched.

The King of Queens star quit the Church of Scientology in 2013, and since then she has been very vocal against the church on a number of occasions. Her A&E show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is currently on Season 3 and recently told to Us Weekly that she still get threats.

"They try to destroy our lives," she said.

Leah Remini went on to add that the only reason why she is able to come strong out of all the backlash from her former church because she "just know it's what Scientology does. They just use any avenue they can."

This is not the first time in recent months when Leah Remini has talked about her former church. She claimed to Newsweek that the Church of Scientology sends out attacks on her through social media.

"Scientology hides behind the $3 billion they have with lawyers and social media. And they, too, are pretending they're descenders of [the] First Amendment, freedom of religion and freedom of speech. And yet, they attack viciously anyone speaking out against the policies," she had claimed.

Apart from the Church of Scientology, Leah Remini has remained outspoken when it comes to the elite member of the society. Earlier this year, she alleged that Top Gun movie star Tom Cruise knows about the abuse that goes within the Church. She even claimed that several Scientologists are told that Cruise is saving the world and that is why is considered as a deity within the Church.

"He is second to David Miscavige (the leader of the Church of Scientology)-the savior of the free world. Tom is even called 'Mister Cruise' by staff members."

The Church of Scientology has rejected Leah Remini's claims, calling them a mere "PR stunt to promote her fake reality TV show." The Church has also said that Leah Remini has made "anti-religious bigotry her private cottage industry."