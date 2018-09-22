The second edition of Laver Cup, an exhibition tournament involving top men's tennis players from across the globe, is underway in Chicago from September 21 to 23.

What to expect from Laver Cup

After battling out for Grand Slam glory throughout the season, top male tennis stars have teamed up to play the Laver Cup, the annual hard court tournament in Chicago.

World number two Roger Federer and number three NovakDjokovic are among the top stars in Team Europe, which is led by non-playing captain Bjorn Borg.

On the other hand, Kevin Anderson and John Isner will lead Team World's (non-playing captain John McEnroe) challenge in the three-day tournament.

Teams

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, David Goffin, Kyle Edmund, Jeremy Chardy.

Captain: Bjorn Borg

Team World: Kevin Anderson, John Isner, Diego Schwartzman, Jack Sock, Nick Kyrgios, Frances Tiafoe, Nicolas Jarry.

Captain: John McEnroe

Result Summary of Day 1

Bulgaria's Dimitrov opened the campaign for Team Europe against Team World's United States' Tiafoe on Friday in Chicago. The former hit 10 aces during his 6-1, 6-4 decimation of the latter and gave his team a 1-0 lead on the opening day.

Great Britain's Edmund made it 2-0 in favour of Europe by winning a hard-fought battle against USA's Sock. After clinching the first set 6-4, Edmund allowed his opponent to claw back as he lost the second 5-7.

In the deciding tie-breaker, Edmund maintained his cool and edged out Sock 10-6.

The third singles rubber of the day between Belgium's Goffin and Argentina's Schwartzman was a similarly hard-fought affair as the former clinched a 6-4, 4-6 [11-9] win and put Europe in the driver's seat.

In the biggest match-up of the day, Federer and Djokovic have paired up for the first doubles rubber of Laver Cup 2018 to take on Team World's Kevin Anderson and Jack Sock.

Notably, Federer, the world number two, had paired up with numero uno Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the inaugural edition of Laver Cup in 2017.

Full schedule of Laver Cup 2018

Day 1, Friday (September 21)

Dimitrov beats Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4

Edmund beats Sock 6-4, 5-7, [10-6]

Goffin beats Schwartzman 6-4, 5-7, [11-9]

Djokovic/Federer leads Anderson/Sock 7-6(5) after the first set.

Day 2, Saturday (September 22)

Match 5: Singles

Match 6: Singles

Match 7: Singles

Match 8: Doubles

Day 3, Sunday (September 23)

Match 9: Singles

Match 10: Singles

Match 11: Singles

Match 12: Doubles

Laver Cup 2018: TV channels



Singapore/ Indonesia/ Malaysia: Fox Sports Asia

India: D Sport

UK: Sky Sports & Eurosport

USA: Tennis Channel

Live result will be available at LAVERCUP.COM