The planned launch of a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft from Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday has been scrubbed, NASA said.

The launch was scheduled to take place from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2.58 pm local time.

"The launch of Russia's Progress 69 resupply ship to the space station today has been aborted," NASA said on Sunday on its Twitter page for updates from the ISS.

The Progress 69 was scheduled to carry three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the space station.

"A backup launch date is under review," NASA scientists wrote in a blog post.

