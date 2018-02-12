The planned launch of a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft from Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday has been scrubbed, NASA said.

The launch was scheduled to take place from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2.58 pm local time.

"The launch of Russia's Progress 69 resupply ship to the space station today has been aborted," NASA said on Sunday on its Twitter page for updates from the ISS.

The Progress 69 was scheduled to carry three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the space station.

"A backup launch date is under review," NASA scientists wrote in a blog post.

Source: IANS

Russian Progress-M spacecraft is set on its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan
Russian Progress-M spacecraft
Russian Progress-M spacecraft is transported to its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan
Employees work on a Russian Progress-M spacecraft during the preparations for the upcoming launch
Employees work on a Russian Progress-M spacecraft during the preparations for the upcoming launch
Russian Progress-M spacecraft is ready to be lifted on its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan
Russian analists at mission control centre
Russian analists looks at model of MIR Station
