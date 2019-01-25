The body of the Singapore actor, Aloysius Pang who died in New Zealand after sustaining serious injuries during a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training exercise, is on its way to the homeland, as the flight left Airport on Friday.

SAF Operationally Ready National Serviceman, Pang's body left the mortuary at Waikato Hospital on Thursday evening. An unnamed mortuary staff member said that the authority did not conduct an autopsy as the family of the 28-year-old requested them.

Singapore Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release that the Corporal First Class (National Service) has died in the early hours of Thursday at the New Zealand hospital, where he underwent three surgeries.

As per Channel NewsAsia, New Zealand police told that a primary investigation into this incident was undertaken after they were alerted to the death of Pang. In addition, Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said, "The death is not being treated as suspicious and police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Aloysius Pang Wei Chong."

While describing what happened to Pang, the SAF senior commanders told the media in a press conference on Thursday, January 24 that the CFC (NS) Pang was crushed between a gun barrel of a howitzer and its cabin after he failed to get out of the way, as the barrel was lowered.

However, Pang's body was transported to a local funeral parlour Sincere Funeral Services on Thursday. An unnamed staff member of the parlour told Channel NewsAsia that the dead body had left for Auckland Airport at 7.30 am local time (2.30 am SGT).

A group of men and women, wearing New Zealand military uniform were seen at the Auckland Airport's corporate terminal. Soon, a Sincere Funeral Services hearse left the terminal, followed by an empty passenger van.

Later, a Republic of Singapore Air Force KC-135 was seen at the airport that took off from the foreign land, heading east. Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen had said in a Facebook post that the flight was sent to New Zealand to repatriate Pang's body.

However, Pang's manager Dasmond Koh said that they are planning for a memorial service so that his fans and loved ones can say goodbye to the late celebrity.

With teary eyes, he said, "I am sorry, I was unable to bring a healthy Aloysius back... I hope fans can celebrate him through his part works."

The Singapore actress Jayley Woo, who confirmed that she and Pang were in a long-term relation posted pictures and said that "You'll always be a part of me, my man."

Artist Autumn Ying posted a sketch work featuring Pang and Woo and wrote, "here's my imagination for you @jiaqiwoo, where you're in your fav blue and he's in his fav black. May you stay strong still even though it's not easy to grapple death in the face. I'm sure he is watching over you right now in the realms of paradise and forever he would be..."