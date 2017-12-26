Windows 10 Pro has been up for free download for two years now, and as previously announced, it is will finally cutting off the free upgrade to the latest operating system version. Those who have not yet downloaded the free Windows 10 Pro version still have the chance to get it without being charged US$199 before Sunday, December 31.

"If you use assistive technologies, you can upgrade to Windows 10 at no cost as Microsoft continues our efforts to improve the Windows 10 experience for people who use these technologies. Please take advantage of this offer before it expires on December 31, 2017," reads Microsoft's notice.

Windows 10 Pro requirements

Before you proceed, Microsoft has set the criteria or reminders to get the free software upgrade, as follows:

Reliable internet connection

Enough memory storage on your computer

An empty USB storage device or DVD with at least 4 gigabytes of space

DVD burner, if you are going in that direction

If you choose to clean install your computer, refer to this Microsoft page. You can check all other Windows 10 system requirements via this Microsoft page.

How to install Windows 10 Pro without product key

Here's a simple guide to download and install Windows 10 Pro without using any product key from Microsoft:

Step 1: Go to Microsoft's official Windows 10 Disc Image (ISO) download page.

Step 2: Select the edition you want.

Step 3: Select your language.

Step 4: Decide between 32-bit and the 64-bit version of Windows 10 Pro and hit the download button.