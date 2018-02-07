Alen Halilovic scored in the 90th minute to give UD Las Palmas a 1-0 victory over Malaga in a battle between clubs facing relegation from the top division of Spanish football.

The Croatian international caught Malaga goalkeeper Roberto by surprise to boost the hosts to 17 points here on Monday, three points from safety, while the visitors remain dead last with 13 points, reports Efe news agency.

Between them, the two struggling clubs brought in 15 new players during the winter transfer windows and Las Palmas coach Paco Jemez put new acquisitions Matias Aguirregaray and Oghenekaro Etebo in the starting 11 despite lack of training with their new teammates.

The first shot on target by either side came only in the 42nd minute of the La Liga contest, a low, hard strike by Las Palmas' Michel Macedo that Roberto handled with aplomb.

Ten minutes into the second half it was the turn of home keeper Leandro Chichizola, who stuck out his left leg to stop Keko Gontan.

Chances multiplied for both sides as the match wore on and it was one such opportunity that led to Halilovic's winner.