Three people were taken to the hospital following an accident involving a Lamborghini, Mini Cooper and Toyota at Sentosa on May 29, 2018.

As per reports, the police were initially alerted about the accident at around 5 PM along Allanbrooke Road towards Cove Avenue.

The injured people include the 22-year-old man, who drove the Lamborghini, his 21-year-old co-passenger and the 38-year-old man who was in the Toyota. Eyewitnesses revealed that all the three victims were conscious while they were taken to the hospital.

The Lamborghini, yellow in color underwent a flip dive on the road with a mangled front bumper. The right side of the Toyota was also seen damaged, while the Mini Cooper's left headlight was shattered following the crash.

The police are currently investigating this case.

Even after ensuring strict traffic regulations, accidents are becoming very common in Singapore.

This accident happened just hours after another road accident took the life of a 77-year-old man in Lavender Street. The incident happened on Sunday morning when she was hit by an SBS Transit bus. She was soon taken to the hospital, but the old woman could not survive, and later she died in the hospital.

On the same day, another accident took place at Bukit Timah Expressway when a Toyota car collided with a lorry leaving two people injured. Police officials revealed that the accident happened at around 10.30 PM. The lorry driver has apparently admitted that he lost control of his vehicle, as he felt giddy at that time. Drivers of both the vehicles were taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central.

Similar incident occurred on May 26 when a taxi which breached traffic signal caused an accident involving three vehicles.