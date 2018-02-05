Kylie Jenner just dropped the biggest news by announcing the birth of her baby girl.

The 20-year-old social media mogul welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1.

Kylie who has never confirmed her pregnancy announced about her baby's arrival on Instagram, saying, "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

She added, "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could," she continued. "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

The reality star also shared an 11-minute video documenting the last nine months' journey of her pregnancy. In the video, family and friends are seen giving huge support to Kylie.

Kylies' bestie Jordyn talks about how Kylie had anticipated all along for her baby and how she has been passionate since childhood to become a mother.

Kylie's mom Kris Jenner also supports her daughter in the video expressing how excited she is to see her granddaughter.

Boyfriend Travis Scott is seen supporting girlfriend Kylie throughout, never leaving her sight and accompanying her in all the doctor's visits.

Earlier multiple media sources had reported Kylie's pregnancy news in September although the star never even once addressed the news publicly.

Kylie has always been the epitome of controversies right after sister Kim who often falls prey to various scandals. Being a reality star, there's very little privacy they can maintain but Kylie Jenner has proved to the world her personal side is different from her social media mogul image.

So how did Kylie actually succeed in keeping her pregnancy journey private?

Kylie's friends and family have done a commendable job by helping her maintain her private pregnancy journey. They have been hugely praised by people on social media for their laudable support for Kylie.

Social media queen Kylie had indeed kept everyone one in dark by not even once hinting towards her pregnancy. Check out some pictures which prove Kylie is a pro at hiding her baby bump:

Kylie and boyfriend Travis were first reported to be dating in April 2017 when they were spotted getting close and flirting at Coachella after parting ways with ex Tyga whom she dated on and off for years.

Sister Khloe Kardashian who shared motherhood together with Kylie has also shared a post saying, "Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been!" Khloe penned to her little sis. "I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it."

She further said, "God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama love big mama."

Khloe's pregnancy news also surfaced in September 2017 though she confirmed it in December. The 33-year-old reality is slated to welcome her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson very soon.

Recently, sister Kim Kardashian also welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Chicago with husband Kanye West On January 15 via a surrogate.

Hearty congratulations to the Kardashians for their newborns.