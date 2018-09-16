Kim Kardashian has earned popularity by flaunting her posterior side to the best of her ability and has created fans all across the globe. A new report has emerged that one of the biggest fan of the socialite is her younger sister - Kylie Jenner.

According to Hollywood Life, the 21-year-old is reportedly happy that her derriere is similar to Kardashian's after she gave birth to her first child in February. A source said: "Having Stormi changed Kylie's body, pregnancy made her a lot more curvy and she's got no complaints about that. Kylie has embraced her new shape and has found total self-acceptance. It helps that she grew up idolizing her big sister Kim, she's always been such a huge influence on Kylie."

"Kylie's b**t is way bigger than it used to be and Kylie is totally embracing it, she loves having a big b**t like Kim. She's very proud of her growing booty, it's her favourite body part now. Kylie feels sexier, curvier and more feminine than ever before and she feels it is all Stormi's doing," the insider added.

Meanwhile, during a Twitter Q&A, the lip kit mogul had talked about her post-pregnancy body. She said: "My b**bs are definitely three times the size which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my b**bs."

"I feel like my stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same. My b**t's bigger, my thighs are bigger. I'm finding I have to change my style cause nothing in my closet fits me from before," she added.

Adding on, the youngest member of the Kardashian clan had previously denied having cosmetic procedures done on her derriere. In 2015, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star fired back at plastic surgery reports, while talking to Grazia magazine. She said: "I haven't had plastic surgery. I've never been under the knife. People flashback to pictures of me when I was 12 and say 'Kylie's so different' but how can I look the same from 12 -18?"