Kylie Jenner is reportedly enjoying every moment with Travis Scott during his Astroworld tour. The make-up kit mogul is apparently happy that she broke up with former boyfriend, Tyga and is with the Goosebumps rapper.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Kylie is absolutely loving being on the road with Travis. She's having a blast and loving every minute of being a tour wife."

"It's so different with Travis than with Tyga. He makes her feel like she's a part of everything and that she's essential to his life, whereas with Tyga she always felt insecure and as if she was getting in the way when he was performing," the insider added.

Tyga and Kylie had been dating since 2014 when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was still a minor. The two made their relationship official in February 2015. The reality star and Tyga had briefly broken up in April 2016, however, they reunited, only to break-up again.

"With Tyga, there was always this huge entourage and the inevitable groupies hanging around. Kylie felt like she constantly having to compete for his attention, and she was never attractive enough. But with Travis, she feels like the most gorgeous woman in the world and like there is nobody he would rather be with," the source went on.

"Plus, Travis is all about the music, and not the trappings that come with it—with Travis it is Kylie and family first, then his music, then everything else—she truly feels blessed to be with him," the witness close to the couple shared.

Meanwhile, Kylie had previously revealed she spends every night with Travis. During an interview for Vogue Australia's September issue, the 21-year-old reality star talked about their relationship.

She said: "I'm actually scrolling through Instagram right now, and it says that me and Travis don't live together, and so I just want to say that we never miss a night with each other, we go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together."