Alright. Is Kylie Jenner heading into the new year with an engagement ring? It is being reported that Kylie posted a pic of herself on New Year's Eve looking glamorous, but it's what she's got sparkling on her hand that has fans talking.

The reality and Travis Scott already have cute nicknames for each other like 'wifey' and 'hubby', but the pair have yet to make anything official in their relationship. On New Year's eve however, it is being reported that Kylie posted a party pic of herself and Jordyn Woods, seemingly on their way to a big bash. Jordyn in turn did the same, but look closely at one of the selfies and you'll see Ky is wearing a diamond ring on her left hand that fans have never seen before — and now the talk of the town is the littlest Kylie could finally engaged!

But, no one from the Kardashian clan or Kylie herself has confirmed the news. But that didn't stop fans from going crazy and speculating about Kylie getting engaged. And besides this isn't the first time, "The Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has sported a ring. And it is being reported that even her friends don't have a clear enough picture of whether Kylie and Travis are getting engaged or not. We guess we'll have to wait and see if Travis Scott and Kylie really do get engaged in 2019.

Kylie was recently named one of the highest earning celebrities of 2018. The young entrepreneur already has a reported net worth of 900 million dollars. We can only imagine what Kylie comes up with for 2019. You can check out the pics here: