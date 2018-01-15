More Korean stars have come out and participated in the torch relay in support of South Korea's hosting of the 2018 Winter Olympics that will be held in Pyeongchang from February 9 to 25.

With less than a month before the start of the Winter Olympics, organizers have continued the torch relay event, which started last year and will continue until the Olympic flame is officially lit at the opening ceremony on February 9.

The Olympic torch has traveled to different places in South Korea and last January 14, it has arrived in Seoul.

Among the stars who became torchbearers recently are actor Cha Seung Won, singer Jeon So Mi, VIXX's Leo, Seo Jang Hoon, model Han Hye Jin, Winner's Mino, Kim Jun Hyun, 2AM's Jin Woon, Sam Hammington, 4Surprise's Seo Kang Jun, Gong Myeong, Kang Tae Ho, Lee Tae Hwan and Yoo Il.

"I am so happy and honored that I was able to take on this role, a chance of a lifetime. Everyone, please cheer for the '2018 Pyeonchang Winter Olympics'!! Fighting!" wrote Jeon So Mi.

The torch relay event will travel from Seoul to Paju and Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province before going to the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on February 9, the date of the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Dong Wook of "Goblin" has been named the latest honorary ambassador of the Winter Olympics.

"I am deeply touched that the Olympics, which I watched in Seoul when I was young, will be once again held in the Republic of Korea. I will personally go watch the Paralympics with my fan club. I will do my best to promote PyeongChang Olympics to the world," he said.

He joins the list of celebrities who have been appointed honorary ambassadors of the Winter and Paralympic Games including Lee Min Ho, Kim Woo Bin, Big Bang's Taeyang, CNBLUE's Yong Hwa, AOA and Girl's Day.