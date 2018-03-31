In a big blow to two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was on Friday ruled out of the fourth Test against South Africa and the IPL due to a tibial bone stress fracture in his right leg.

In the final Test here, Starc was replaced for by South Australia's Chadd Sayers. Starc will fly home after the series for further injury investigation and assessment.

Starc has roped in for a whopping sum of Rs 9.4 crore by KKR and was tipped to lead the franchise's bowling attack.

Sans the 28-year old fast bowler, KKR will now depend more on compatriot Mitchell Johnson.

It is understood that in accordance with the Player Regulations, KKR will now be allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP).

(IANS)