Pained by the condition of the Yamuna, hundreds of kite fliers thronged to a dry riverbed here to send messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging them to save the dying river.

Special kites with printed messages dotted the Agra skyline on Sunday evening.

"The dry river bed was aptly used for a sport with a grim message: If Yamuna doesn't live, Agra too would perish," said activist Shravan Kumar Singh.

River Connect Campaign activists and hundreds of men, women and children joined the kite flying festival at the Yamuna to celebrate Makar Sankranti.

Activist Devashish Bhattacharya told IANS: "The purpose of organising the festival with special messages was to focus the attention of our leaders towards a polluted river which was not only affecting human life but also proving a threat to the Taj Mahal."

River Connect Campaign has been holding daily meetings with puja and arti of the Yamuna to build pressure on the government to construct a barrage downstream of the Taj Mahal.