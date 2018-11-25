Game of Thrones star Kit Harington was recently in the midst of a rumour swirling around his private life. A model recently alleged that she had an extramarital affair with Rose Leslie's husband. The allegations were soon debunked by Kit Harington's representatives.

Kit Harington's personal life became the talk of the town after a Russian model Olga Vlaslova released, what according to her, were nude images of Kit allegedly taken during their short-lived affair.

As per reports, model Olga Vlaslova reportedly claimed that she and Kit met in Luxembourg and even proceeded to have sex together on multiple occasions. As per the allegations, when Olga was sleeping with the actor, he was engaged to Rose Leslie and even had an intimate relationship after his celebrated wedding in June 2018.

After the allegations surfaced, Kit Harington's rep denied the accusation and told E! News that "The allegations in this story are completely false. He's never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlaslova."

Even after the reports, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are going strong as a couple.

Both Kit and Rose met on the sets of Game of Thrones and instantly became a fan-favourite couple. The couple started dating shortly after beginning their onscreen romance on the epic fantasy drama, Game of Thrones.

The couple was linked for almost six years before they finally confirmed their relationship. The duo announced their engagement in September 2017 and got married in a traditional way in Scotland.

Over the years, Kit Harington has always been a vocal about his love life.

"I met my wife in this show. In that way, it gave me my future family and my life from here on in. That's the main thing it did for me."

Meanwhile, Kit Harington recently wrapped shooting for Game of Thrones. Even though HBO is working on a Game of Thrones prequel, the season eight of GoT will be the last time when fans will get to see Kit portraying the role of Jon Snow.

"It's just been this amazing journey, and I kind of said to them in my wrap speech that it's always been more than a job. It's like they were a family and it was my life. I've loved every minute. I've been quite emotional the last week, thinking about having ended — having finished it," Kit said after wrapping his part of the show.

Game of Thrones season eight will premiere in April 2019.