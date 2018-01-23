Kim Yoo Jung's agency Sidus HQ has confirmed that the actress will make her televising comeback with JTBC's upcoming drama "Clean With Passion For Now." This will be Kim's first project after turning 20 years of age. Song Jae Rim is in talks to play the lead man. The actor's agency, SM C&C, said that Song is reviewing the offer positively.

Based on a webtoon, the drama revolves around two personalities— Jang Sun Kyul, the wealthy owner of a cleaning company who suffers from severe mysophobia and is obsessed with cleaning and the carefree Gil Oh Sol (played by Kim), who is optimistic but untidy. Kim will play the role of an aggressive job seeker whose survival is her priority. In the midst of making her end meet, she doesn't have time to be neat or tidy. When these two contrasting personalities fall for each other what follows next is a true roller coaster ride. The drama will go on air in April after the completion of "Waikiki."

Interestingly, Kim and Song have earlier starred together in MBC's "The Moon Embracing the Sun" in 2012. Though the duo did not have any scenes together, if things go well, this will be their reunion after almost six years. Song's last drama was "Our Gap Soon" in 2016.

Kim Yoo Jung, also known as "Korea's Little Sister" as she was a child actress, was shot to fame after the success of Love in the Moonlight. The drama was a coming-of-age story and youth romance set during 19th-century Joseon Dynasty based on the novel Moonlight Drawn by Clouds. She was also ranked 8th on Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list, the youngest to be included in the Top 10.