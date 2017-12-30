In a touching letter to his fans, actor Kim Woo Bin thanked his fans for their love and support. The actor was diagnosed with a rare form of nasopharyngeal cancer, which devastated his fans. As a result, he postponed all his commitments to concentrate on his treatment.

In the letter, the actor, who is in the first stage of the disease, revealed that he has safely gone through chemotherapy three times and radiation therapy 35 times. And during his treatment, his biggest source of support was the posts that his fans wrote on his official cafe. Woo Bin also thanked his fans and revealed that he has completed his treatments successfully. "I have currently completed all of my necessary treatments and am currently going through regular follow-up examinations as I recover," he wrote.

ALSO READ: From Gong Yoo to Lee Min Ho: 10 hottest Korean actors of 2017

Woo Bin also added that he wanted to write to his fans earlier but since he has been focussing on his treatment, he couldn't write. "To be honest, I think it took longer for me to write to you because even I would get scared every time my name would appear in search rankings. But I wanted to talk to you before the year ended," he added

Finally, he concluded the letter with a promise—that he will need a little more time before greeting his fans in person. He further wrote that he always advises his fans to take care of their health but he was the first to fall ill. The actor also jokingly said that he is little embarrassed to be the one to fall sick. And finally, he promised, "I will take care of my health more and do my best to bring only good news in the future."